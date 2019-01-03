Veep: MCA won’t close shop, will endure against ‘Mahathirism’

Ti said Mahathir should refrain from using the party as his 'punching bag' in an effort to distract the public. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― MCA will continue to oppose the so-called second wave of “Mahathirism” and remain a communal party so long as Malay-dominated parties such as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno, and PAS exist, it said today.

Its vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should cease from using the party as his “convenient punching bag” in an effort to distract voters.

“Mahathir should leave the closing of shops to the shop-owners. Do not use your iron-fisted style to close down Umno and now MCA to remove all obstacles or resistance to your authoritarian rule now that you have successfully divided PKR and subjected DAP to kowtow to all your whims and fancies with no resistance,” Ti said in a statement.

“In conclusion, MCA will never close shop as long as there are Malaysians of Chinese origin who are part of Malaysian citizenry. Whether one or zero MP, MCA will consistently stand up to a second wave of Mahathirism,” he added.

“Mahathirism” refers to a set of political ideology made of Dr Mahathir’s core ideas when it comes to nationalism, capitalism, Islam, and authoritarianism ― made popular during his previous term as the nation’s longest-serving prime minister.

MCA was part of BN during Dr Mahathir’s previous administration between 1981 and 2003.

This comes after Dr Mahathir was quoted in an interview with Chinese daily Sin Chew saying that MCA should consider shutting down as a political party.

The prime minister said it was clear that the public have rejected the Chinese component of BN.

In response, Ti pointed out that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) policies have been particularly punishing for the Chinese community as well as lower-income families.

“Do not expect the Chinese to blindly vote for PH at the next general election, or even in the coming Cameron Highlands by-election. The Malaysian Chinese may have voted for a change or ‘ubah’ in the past but they have awakened to the political reality and lies of Pakatan,” he said, in reference to the DAP slogan.

“Instead of displaying arrogance and acts of vengeance, PH should remain humble and seek to fulfill its manifesto promises to the people. The excuses are wearing thin, they are now predictable and the butt of jokes.”

Ti said it is now up to MCA to provide check and balance towards Dr Mahathir, claiming DAP has failed in this role.

He also said it is unnecessary for Dr Mahathir to concern himself with MCA, claiming he already has a full plate in managing an allegedly ineffective Cabinet which has continuously made U-turns or blamed their own failures on others.

“Dr Mahathir is akin to a leopard that will not lose its spots. He has subjected the nation to numerous political crises and continue with the divide-and-rule tactics of the colonial masters as a result of which MCA has suffered collateral damage by association,” he said.