Vivo Y91: A budget Halo FullView smartphone with 64GB of storage under RM800

Published 1 hour ago on 03 January 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Last month, Vivo Malaysia had introduced the Y91i smartphone that offered a large 6.22″ FullView display with a tiny notch for RM599.

However, if you need more RAM and storage, they have just announced a better version with the Y91.

Similar to the Vivo Y91i, the new Y91 comes with a 6.22″ display that pushes a HD+ resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels.

Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 (MTK6762R) processor that comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For taking photos, ii has an 8MP f/1.8 front camera and a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual-camera combo.

Keeping the lights on is a respectable 4,030mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 skin on top. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports Face Unlocking.

According to Vivo Malaysia, the Y91 will be available starting 5th January 2019 with a retail price tag of RM799.

If you’re interested, you can get it from all Vivo concept stores, authorised dealers and online channels such as LazadaShopee11streetLMall and Vivo official e-store. — SoyaCincau

