Vivo Y91: A budget Halo FullView smartphone with 64GB of storage under RM800

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Last month, Vivo Malaysia had introduced the Y91i smartphone that offered a large 6.22″ FullView display with a tiny notch for RM599.

However, if you need more RAM and storage, they have just announced a better version with the Y91.

Similar to the Vivo Y91i, the new Y91 comes with a 6.22″ display that pushes a HD+ resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels.

Under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 (MTK6762R) processor that comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For taking photos, ii has an 8MP f/1.8 front camera and a 13MP f/1.8 + 2MP f/2.4 dual-camera combo.

Keeping the lights on is a respectable 4,030mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch OS 4.5 skin on top. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also supports Face Unlocking.

According to Vivo Malaysia, the Y91 will be available starting 5th January 2019 with a retail price tag of RM799.

If you’re interested, you can get it from all Vivo concept stores, authorised dealers and online channels such as Lazada, Shopee, 11street, LMall and Vivo official e-store. — SoyaCincau