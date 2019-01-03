Report: Cabinet still undecided on fuel price mechanism

Lim said on December 31 that the prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel would be retained at RM2.50, RM2.20 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, in the first week of the new year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― The Cabinet reportedly failed to decide on the fuel pump price mechanism during its weekly meeting yesterday, despite a pledge to finalise the system as soon as possible.

“No decision was made yesterday,” said highly-placed anonymous source to Malaysiakini.

The report has not corroborated its sole source’s quote.

Yesterday, five representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on their concern over the proposed weekly float of fuel prices.

PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz and four other representatives met with Dr Mahathir for about 45 minutes at Perdana Putra here before the Prime Minister chaired the weekly meeting of the Cabinet.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had announced on December 23 that petrol and diesel prices would be subject to a weekly float beginning January 1, 2019.

Following an objection and complaints from PDAM, he said on December 31 that the prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel would be retained at RM2.50, RM2.20 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, in the first week of the new year until the matter is sorted out.