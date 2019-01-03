Fenty Beauty announces concealer launch ideal for hiding your sins this January

A screengrab from Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 3 — You might have spent the holiday season taking things slowly, but not Rihanna — it turns out that her Fenty beauty label has been gearing up for a major January makeup launch.

The brand took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to announce the imminent arrival of its debut concealer line, dubbed “Pro Filtr Concealer”, after its signature foundation range. The series will come in an impressive 50 different shades to suit a variety of skin tones, and will go on sale on January 11 at Sephora and Harvey Nichols.

According to Fenty, the concealers are “creamy, creaseproof, and longwearing” and ideal for covering “bags, dark circles, pimples, hyper-pigmentation, and sins,” making the post-festive season launch a timely one.

The move is the latest step in powerhouse brand Fenty Beauty’s journey to industry-wide domination. The brand grew its product portfolio rapidly during 2018, launching a spicy, Moroccan-themed summer collection, an icy, shimmery holiday collection, a signature body luminizer duo and glitter puff, as well as new highlighters and lip colours. Since its launch back in 2017, the brand has gone on to achieve cult status among beauty buffs worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews