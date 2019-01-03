Lady Gaga’s beauty brand is one step closer to reality

Actor Lady Gaga arrives for the world premiere of 'A Star is Born' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada September 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Jan 3 — Lady Gaga has fuelled rumours that she is on the verge of unveiling her beauty business, by launching a new website.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, who is currently riding high after a stellar 2018 that saw her star in the critically-acclaimed A Star Is Born, appears to have taken the next step in launching her “Haus Beauty” brand. The company now has a live website — hausbeauty.com — and although the blank page currently gives no indication about what is to come, fans have the option of signing up to an email database to keep themselves informed.

Speculation that Lady Gaga had her eye on the beauty industry first began early last year, when her company, Ate My heart Inc, filed an application to trademark the brand name “Haus Beauty”, with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application listed the possible product categories for the trademark as: “Cosmetics; cosmetic compacts; make-up; foundations; cheek colours; eyebrow colours; lipstick, lip gloss, lip gloss palette, non-medicated lip care preparations, lip cream, lip tints, lip liners; eyeliners, eyeliner pencils, liquid eyeliners and eyeshadow.” It also mentioned multiple products under “fragrances and perfumery,” several skincare solutions such as “facial cleansers” and “skin toners,” bodycare items such as “body oils,” “body powders” and “body exfoliants,” and many more.

Gaga has previously teamed up with the cosmetics giant MAC in the past to launch a lipstick for its “Viva Glam” collection, but her own-brand beauty label would be something else. Hopefully, beauty fans won’t be kept waiting too much longer to find out what she has up her talented sleeve. — AFP-Relaxnews