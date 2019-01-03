Was Annuar Musa admitting BN committed ‘daylight robbery’ to stay in power? Kit Siang asks

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― DAP’s Lim Kit Siang suggested today that Tan Sri Annuar Musa admitted to the fact that Barisan Nasional had committed “daylight robbery’’ over the past to keep itself in power, after the Umno man lamented that the Opposition stood a slim chance of winning in polls.

“Annuar was as good as admitting that Umno and Barisan Nasional had been committing daylight robbery to stay in power in Putrajaya, enabling them to continue to be ensconced in power in Putrajaya in total disregard of the democratic principle of ‘one man, one vote, one value’,” said Lim in a statement.

Annuar, who is Umno secretary-general, had tweeted that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be committing “daylight robbery” if it were to win the Cameron Highlands by-election, claiming the Opposition’s hands have been “tied”.

He claimed the Election Commission’s new chairman is a political appointee, and government resources have now been made available to the new ruling coalition.

Annuar was responding to Lim’s remarks in a “ceramah” at Kampong Orang Asli Simo Lama in Cameron Highlands, where the latter insisted that PH may pull off a “miracle” if it were to win in the by-election.

Lim said today that Annuar was “shedding crocodile tears”, while relating an incident when he was trapped at the Orang Asli village on New Year’s Eve as proof that PH has not been abusing its powers and government resources.

“A helicopter would have been summoned to fly me out of Kampong Orang Asli Simoi Lama, leaving the Semais to be cut off from the outside world ― in an era of information when information travels at the speed of light,” Lim said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP insisted today that PH had achieved “miracle” in its election victory last year, and urged Cameron Highlands voters to produce another instance in the by-election this month.