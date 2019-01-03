Syed Saddiq can only be removed as Youth chief through party election, PPBM sec-gen says

Armada leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 ― Amid internal backlash, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya said today its Youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman can only replaced through party elections.

Marzuki said the party upholds democracy and that Syed Saddiq’s position is not subject to any arbitrary attempts from certain quarters.

“I would like to stress that PPBM is not the place for hasty decisions, of removing a person from his or her post due to a difference in opinion, because the party believes in democracy.

“We will hold party elections next year and members can make their decision then. Claims of attempts to get rid of Syed Saddiq are nothing but a misunderstanding and the matter should not be prolonged,” he told New Straits Times.

Syed Saddiq came under fire after he openly lambasted Bandar Tun Razak PPBM division chief Mohd Shahni Ismail at the party’s annual assembly over the weekend for demanding government resources for the party, similar to the patronage politics practiced by Umno.

At the same assembly, PPBM vice-president Tan Sri Rashid Abdul Rahman also said that it was “stupid” for the ruling party to avoid using government resources to win elections.

This has allegedly led to several PPBM division chiefs calling for Syed Saddiq’s ouster, with some even suggesting a boycott to any activities or communication from the party’s youth wing.

Marzuki said the assembly was a platform for delegates to express personal opinions and issue advice in the interest of the party, so every debate or speech should be accepted with an open heart by all parties.

He also called upon all parties to respect Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement after the latter issued a statement that Rashid’s views does not represent the party’s stance.

Dr Mahathir added that the current government under Pakatan Harapan will never return to the previous administration's practice of giving out contracts to its ‘friends’.