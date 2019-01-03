Report: ‘Lawmaker’s aide’ demanded 30pc cut from Muar school allocations

Lim condemned today the act of diverting school allocations for political purpose as sheer corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 ― An unidentified individual who impersonated a special officer to an elected representative in Muar has allegedly demanded 30 per cent in commission for funds allocated to Chinese vernacular schools here.

Chinese paper Sin Chew Daily reported that the man had approached several schools including one secondary school ― recently asking a 30 per cent cut from RM20,000 allocated to schools.

According to a board member who wished not to be named, he said that the school had applied in December last year for the RM20,000 allocation to purchase new tables and chairs before the man approached him.

He said the man told him that the school would receive RM20,000, but stated that a consent form needs to be signed by December 31 before submitting the relevant documents at a later date.

Due to the urgency displayed by the officer, the form was signed and not heard of again. The school has yet to receive the proposed allocation.

According to the report, several board members of other schools have also lodged complaints and demanded the authorities look into the issue.

It is understood that the funds were allocated to schools for the purpose of equipment purchases.

A screenshot of the conversation between the man and the unnamed board member was also made public, with the former claiming the RM20,000 also included his profit.

“If you wanted 20k from 20k, what would I eat then?” the man replied when asked why the school would not receive the full amount.

The officer then asked how much would the school need if the allocation was converted into cash before stating that the school would only receive RM14,000 after the board member said the school would present receipts and pictures of their prior purchases.

Further investigations revealed that said impersonator was allegedly a contractor employed by the Muar Municipal Council.

Additionally, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s press secretary has also reportedly explained that said man was not the Muar MP’s aide.

Following the exposé, Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang condemned today the act of diverting school allocations for political purpose as sheer corruption and was not permitted in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“There can be no compromise with such corrupt practices and those who are guilty of such corrupt practices regardless of which PH party they are from must be prosecuted to the hilt without any mercy,” he said in a statement.