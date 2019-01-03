Yen soars, Aussie tumbles as fresh growth worries trigger FX 'flash crash'

A Japan yen note seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — The yen surged today through key technical levels as heightened worries about the global economy pushed investors to safe haven-assets in moves exacerbated by thin holiday volumes.

Charging the risk averse mood was Apple Inc's move yesterday to cut its sales forecast for its latest quarter, on slowing iPhone sales in China. That followed a series of surveys that showed factory activity weakening across much of Europe and Asia in December.

Market participants fled to the safety of the highly liquid Japanese yen which rose 1 per cent versus the US dollar on Thurstoday. In early Asian trade, the US dollar tumbled to an intra-day low of 104.96 yen, its lowest since March 2018.

The spike in risk aversion triggered massive stop-loss flows from investors who had held short positions on the yen for months. A lack of liquidity, with Japan still on holiday after the New Year, added to the sharp surge.

Market participants described the move as a “flash crash” in major currencies against the yen, driven primarily by technical, not fundamental, factors.

Longer-term, however, analysts see other reasons for the yen to rise.

“The yen is undervalued and can strengthen both if the US dollar weakens across the board, but also if our broadly positive view that the global economy will stabilise at potential growth this year proves to be wrong, the Fed pauses and/or we get a risk-off market correction-as we saw at the end of 2018,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Australian dollar, often considered a gauge of global risk appetite, fell to its lowest level since 2009 in early Asian trade to an intra-day low of US$0.6776. The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.6931, down 0.74 per cent. Weaker-than-expected data out of China, Australia's largest trade partner has taken the shine off the Aussie dollar in recent weeks.

Against the yen, the Aussie dollar fell 1.8 per cent to 74.67.

China's economy remains of major concern for markets after a measure of its manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in 19 months in December, hit by the Chinese-US trade war, with the weakness spilling over to other Asian economies.

The US dollar index was at 96.77, relatively unchanged from its previous close.

However, analysts expect the US dollar to come under pressure in coming months with diminishing prospects for US central bank rate hikes in 2019, which has driven Treasury yields lower.

The yield on US 10-year treasuries fell to 2.63 per cent, the lowest in nearly a year yesterday.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks in Atlanta on January 4. Any acknowledgement that growth risks are building and financial conditions tightening is likely to be read by traders as a dovish policy signal.

Elsewhere, sterling fell 0.7 per cent to US$1.2516 today.

The euro was down marginally at US$1.1340. Yesterday, the single currency fell 1 per cent after data showed manufacturing activity contracted in Spain, France, Italy, and Germany. — Reuters