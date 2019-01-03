'Big Little Lies' expected in June 2019, says Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (front left), Reese Witherspoon (right), and the cast and crew of 'Big Little Lies' at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, September 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES Jan 3 — The second season of episodic suburban thriller Big Little Lies is circling a June 2019 debut, according to one of the show's high-profile stars, Nicole Kidman.

“It's looking like June,” Nicole Kidman said on a New Year's Eve live broadcast on December 31, “I think June.”

Season 2 of Big Little Lies was announced in December 2017, almost a full year after the hit crime drama debuted, and filming took place between March and August 2018.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley return, among others, while Meryl Streep joins in a leading role for Season 2.

Andrea Arnold of American Honey, Wuthering Heights and several episodes of both Transparent and unconventional romcom I Love Dick replaces Jean-Marc Vallée as director.

Season 1 claimed four Golden Globes and 8 Emmys during an awards season in which several of its actors and actresses were nominated for the same category trophies, such was the show's success.

Witherspoon and Kidman were both involved as producers, backing the show through their respective production companies. — AFP-Relaxnews