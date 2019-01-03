Netflix teases 'The Punisher' with short video

'The Punisher' Season 2 on Netflix — Courtesy of Marvel/Netflix/YouTube LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — Teasing the arrival of The Punisher Season 2 later in January is a brief look at a piece of correspondence relating to lead character, war veteran, and vigilante Frank Castle.

Frank Castle appears to be accepting his role as war veteran and vigilante The Punisher in a half-minute preview for the show's second season.

He, or someone we can assume is him, burns a Presidential pardon received at the end of Season 1 and, in doing so, says goodbye to a quiet life away from federal and military attentions.

Though the Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist Marvel and Netflix collaborations have all ended while Marvel owner Disney prepares its own streaming service for late 2019, Jessica Jones and The Punisher continue on, for now at least.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle himself, with Ben Barnes as Billy Russo and emerging villain Jigsaw, Amber Rose Revah as DHS agent Dinah Madani, Deborah Ann Woll as reporter and Daredevil connection Karen Page, and Jason R. Moore as fellow ex-special forces soldier Curtis Hoyle all back from Season 1.

Josh Stewart (Criminal Minds), Floriana Lima (Supergirl) and Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) are among newcomers to the show, with Stewart to play John Pilgrim, another villain for The Punisher to grapple with, and Whigham a homeless girl that comes to the vigilante's attention.

The Punisher is expected to debut on January 18, 2019, after Netflix's Middle East and North Africa regional Twitter account published the date before deleting it not long after. — AFP-Relaxnews