Cardi B aiming for 2019 album release

Cardi B and her husband Offset perform during the Jingle Ball concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, November 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — Cardi B told fans on Instagram that she’s hoping to ready her next album for a 2019 release.

The rapper took to Instagram live on New Year’s Day to answer questions from fans, among them a question about how her next album was coming along.

“Of course it’s going to be an album in 2019,” she responded, adding, “Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ came out.”

That LP dropped in April of last year, suggested that a new album could arrive as early as April 2019. However, she also stated, “but I don’t know how possible that’s going to be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.” — AFP-Relaxnews