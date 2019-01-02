‘The Silence of Others’ gets international trailer

Award-winning documentary ‘The Silence of Others’ is contending a nominee’s place at the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019. — Picture courtesy of of Sophie Dulac Distribution via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — An English-language trailer provides a subtitled introduction to The Silence of Others, a Spanish documentary focused on the stories of a people recovering from the brutal rule of General Franco.

Filmed over a period of six years, The Silence of Others follows survivors of General Franco’s oppressive 40-year rule from 1936 to 1975.

The powerful film has already won top awards from the Berlin film festival as well as the International Documentary Association, and The Silence of Others is one of 15 films shortlisted for a documentary award at the 2019 Oscars in February.

In the trailer, elderly survivors speak of abductions, mass graves, torture, and a state-sanctioned cover-up that prevented a full inquiry into the Franco regime’s nationwide crimes.

Victims and their descendants challenge the legal precedent that encouraged a culture of silence in place of a pursuit of the truth.

Helming it were Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar, the director and one of the producers of Forever 21 garment sweatshop investigation Made in LA, while celebrated Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar headlines the doc’s group of executive producers.

After a worldwide film festival tour in 2018, a North American theatrical release is anticipated to begin in spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews