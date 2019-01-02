Croatia arrests ex-mafia member sought by Italy

The man was arrested in Zagreb and was formerly a member of the powerful Venice-based Mala del Brenta mafia group. — AFP pic

ZAGREB, Jan 2 — Croatian police said yesterday they have arrested a former member of a mafia group sought by Italy, where he was convicted for drugs trafficking.

The 72-year-old man was arrested in the capital Zagreb on Monday on a European arrest warrant issued by Italy, where he is to serve a 10-year jail term, an interior ministry statement said.

The man was convicted as a “member of a criminal organisation and ... for trafficking of larger quantities of heroine and cocaine.”

State-run HRT television identified the man arrested as Claudio D’Este, formerly a member of the powerful Venice-based Mala del Brenta mafia group.

He lived in Zagreb for more than a decade, HRT reported. — AFP