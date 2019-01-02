Tim Hortons has turned its Double Double drink into donut holes

Tim Hortons has turned its signature coffee drink into bite-sized donut holes. — Picture courtesy of Tim Hortons via AFP-Relaxnews

ONTARIO, Jan 2 — Tim Hortons has turned its signature coffee drink, the Double Double, into bite-sized edible donut holes, just in time to derail New Year Resolutions.

The iconic Canadian coffee and donut chain has created coffee-flavored Timbits that will be available for a limited time as part of its winter line-up.

For the uninitiated, a Double Double is a uniquely Canadian drink of double cream, double sugar, for a milky, sweet coffee — a rite of passage for visitors and new Canadians.

Other seasonal launches include Tiramisu Donuts and Caramel Fudge-flavoured specialty drinks.

Tim Hortons counts 4,800 locations in Canada and the US. — AFP-Relaxnews