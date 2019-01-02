Anwar: Give Dr M space to lead within ‘agreed upon’ duration

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, November 3, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must be given the space to lead the country within the “agreed upon” duration.

Anwar, after meeting the prime minister today, posted on his Twitter account that Dr Mahathir has the full support of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon. He has the full support of PH,” he posted.

Anwar said he also discussed his recent meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with Dr Mahathir, and sought his advice on an upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

“Met with the PM for an hour. I shared the details of my recent meeting with (Philippines president Rodrigo) Duterte.

“Tun M and I agreed on the same strategies over Singapore, and our focus on the economy especially regarding poverty and inequality,” he said.

Last Friday (Dec 28) during a family vacation in the Philippines, it was reported that Anwar was cordially invited to meet Duterte at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, where the two discussed cooperation between the two nations.