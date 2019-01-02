Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross share ‘Bird Box’ track

Ross (left) and Reznor with their awards for Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for ‘The Social Network’ in the photo room at the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2011. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared the nearly 13-minute track Outside from the Netflix film Bird Box, while sharing details on the release of the score.

The post-apocalyptic thriller, starring Sandra Bullock, was released in December on the streaming service.

An abridged, 66-minute version of the score by Ross and Reznor, featuring 10 tracks from the film, is available to buy now via the Nine Inch Nails website in high-definition audio, and it is set to arrive on streaming services by January 25.

According to the website, a longer, “more expansive (read: self-indulgent) physical-only offering,” featuring an additional hour of music, will be arriving in the spring.

Reznor and Ross are behind a number of recent and upcoming scores, including Jonah Hill’s 2018 film Mid90s and the forthcoming Watchmen adaptation for HBO. — AFP-Relaxnews