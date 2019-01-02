Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross share ‘Bird Box’ track

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared the nearly 13-minute track Outside from the Netflix film Bird Box, while sharing details on the release of the score.
The post-apocalyptic thriller, starring Sandra Bullock, was released in December on the streaming service.
An abridged, 66-minute version of the score by Ross and Reznor, featuring 10 tracks from the film, is available to buy now via the Nine Inch Nails website in high-definition audio, and it is set to arrive on streaming services by January 25.
According to the website, a longer, “more expansive (read: self-indulgent) physical-only offering,” featuring an additional hour of music, will be arriving in the spring.
Reznor and Ross are behind a number of recent and upcoming scores, including Jonah Hill’s 2018 film Mid90s and the forthcoming Watchmen adaptation for HBO. — AFP-Relaxnews