Teaser dates ‘Stranger Things 3’ for July 4

A scene from Netflix’s ‘StrangerThings’ as shared on Twitter. The third season of ‘Stranger Things’ has put its mark on a July 4 release date.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Stranger Things and its eerie town of Hawkins, Indiana will be back for a third outing in July 2019, dodging a recurrence of the series’ 2017 Halloween introduction in favour of an Independence Day holiday weekend in the USA.

As well as Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour featuring among a host of returning actors, there are also series debuts for Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya Hawke (the BBC’s 2017 Little Women miniseries), Gary Busey’s son Jake Busey (The Predator, The Frighteners), the Saw and Princess Bride graduate Cary Elwes, and Haters Back Off! star Francesca Reale.

Netflix released a brief teaser in support of the date announcement, its 1985 aesthetic in keeping with the Season 3 setting.

A July 4 release puts Stranger Things Season 3 in close proximity to the theatrical release of a new entry in the Annabelle horror franchise (July 3) and live-action superhero movie Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5), the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry released after April’s ensemble piece and blockbuster-in-waiting Avengers: Endgame. — AFP-Relaxnews