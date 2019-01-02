Future drops ‘Nasa’ featuring French Montana

Rapper Future performing at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Future used the arrival of the New Year as an occasion to share new music in the form of Nasa, a collaboration with fellow rapper French Montana.

The joint track follows on from a 2017 collaboration between the two rappers on No Pressure, from French Montana’s Jungle Rules.

The release capped a strong year for Future in which he released the joint projects Beast Mode 2 with Zaytoven and Wrld on Drugs with Juice Wrld, while curating the soundtrack for the Superfly remake.

He also collaborated with Chance the Rapper, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock, while French Montana joined Drake on the single No Stylist. — AFP-Relaxnews