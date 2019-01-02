Syed Saddiq: PPBM top brass backs Armada’s stand against patronage politics

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) top leadership agrees with Armada, the party’s youth wing, on the need to end patronage politics, said Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir are against patronage politics and they stand firm with the party’s youth wing on the matter.

“What is good is that there have been stern statements from the party’s top leadership namely Tun Dr Mahathir (on the issue) yesterday.

“At the same time, from discussions with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, they also agree with Armada’s views. We want to create a new culture of politics, a new Malaysia and the culture of patronage politics must end,” he told reporters after visiting the National Hockey Stadium here today.

Syed Saddiq came under fire after he had openly lambasted Bandar Tun Razak PPBM division chief Mohd Shahni Ismail at the party’s annual general meeting (AGM) last weekend for demanding government resources for the party, similar to the patronage politics practiced by Umno.

This led to several PPBM division chief calling for Syed Saddiq’s ouster, with some even suggesting a boycott to any activities or communication from the party’s youth wing.

Syed Saddiq today said that while he respected the view of others, he is adamant that patronage politics must end.

“I respect their views. However, the reason I entered politics is to clean up politics. And whatever happens to my political career, I will stand up for my views and (good) principles must be upheld.

“No use in entering (politics) and holding high (government) positions but eventually forgetting the very reason why I entered politics in the first place,” he said.

At the party’s AGM, PPBM vice-president Tan Sri Rashid Abdul Rahman also said that it was “stupid” for the ruling party to avoid using government resources to win elections.

Dr Mahathir issued a statement yesterday that Rashid’s views does not represent the party’s stance.