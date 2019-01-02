Lana Del Rey teases new single

Del Rey performs at Glastonbury in 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 — Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to reveal a snippet of new music, while announcing the full track will be out on January 9.

“Happy New Year to everyone I hope you enjoy the new song I’m putting out on the ninth,” the singer wrote in a new post on Instagram. “It’s called ‘hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but i have it’.”

An accompanying black and white video finds Del Rey sitting in a bedroom as she listens to the track.

The music was one of several reveals to be found in the Instagram post, in which Del Rey also announced she’s planning to release a book of poetry, and that she’ll be cancelling some upcoming shows, although no further details were provided.

The snippet is the latest music to be teased from the singer’s forthcoming album Norman F**king Rockwell, which has yet to get a release date, although it is expected out this year. So far she’s shared the full tracks Mariners Apartment Complex and Venice Bitch along with clips of Cinnamon and Sylvia Plath. — AFP-Relaxnews