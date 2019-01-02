Health minister: No cash reward for reporting smoking ban offenders

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 ― The Health Ministry today dismissed claims of monetary reward being offered to individuals who lodged anonymous reports on smoking offences, following a nationwide smoking ban that came into effect yesterday.

This comes after a photo of a notice promising monetary reward for those who report offenders smoking in non-smoking areas, went viral on social media.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry has published several hotlines for the public to report smoking offences but no monetary reward of any kind was offered.

"We want this to be done on a voluntary basis and no monetary reward is given. That is not part of the ministry's initiative. It could happen at the state-level, I have to check," he said during a press conference here.

The alleged photo that was circulated online encouraging the public to report on smoking offences to receive monetary reward.

When asked where the announcement came from, Dzulkefly expressed shock after he was told a court had issued the order.

"That does not sound right to me," he said with a puzzled look.

The notice allegedly originated from the “Pengarah Mahkamah Negeri Terengganu” (Terengganu State Court Director) and it had a WhatsApp number through which the public are told to lodge their reports.