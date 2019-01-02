Out of petrol and diesel, ministry instructs oil companies to rush supplies to Kapit

Chong said the ministry has engaged several oil companies to facilitate the opening of mini petrol stations and Portable Container System pump stations on the periphery of the town. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 2 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry today directed oil companies to take immediate action to address the shortage of petrol and diesel in Kapit town.

Its Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said the supplies are likely to resume after today.

“Such measure will only resolve the present shortage problem but not the recurrence of the problem in future,” he said when responding to the shortage of petrol and diesel supplies in Kapit town.

He said there are only two petrol stations in Kapit town, adding that many have applied to open up petrol stations in the past, but saw their applications either rejected or put on hold by the previous Barisan Nasional government.

“As a result, the people of Kapit face recurring petrol and diesel shortage problem and also higher prices of petrol and diesel,” he said.

He said the ministry has engaged several oil companies to facilitate the opening of mini petrol stations and Portable Container System (PCS) pump stations on the periphery of Kapit town to serve the needs of the people in the area, as a long term solution.

“The proposed solution involves the oil companies locating local operators, negotiation on the transport subsidy for petrol and diesel, and resolving the legal impediments placed by the state government on the setting up of the mini petrol stations.

“We are at the final stage of formulating this new policy and I am confident that before Hari Gawai Dayak this year, the people of Kapit will see at least two additional PCS pump stations, if not mini petrol stations in the surrounding area,” he said.

He gave his assurance to the people of Sarawak that his ministry is currently reviewing its policies to improve the delivery system, especially for essential and subsidised goods to the people in the rural area.