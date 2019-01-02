Chelsea sign playmaker Pulisic from Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (right) reacts in the German Cup quarterfinal against Sportfreunde Lotte in Osnabrueck March 14, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 2 ― Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund but the American playmaker will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Bundesliga side, the German club announced on Wednesday.

The Premier League club paid €64 million (RM303 million) for the 20-year-old, Dortmund said in a statement.

“It has always been Christian’s big dream to play in Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

“This certainly has something to do with his American origin and thus we were not able to prolong his contract.

“Because of this background and with his contract running down in 2020, we decided to accept Chelsea’s incredibly lucrative offer. ― Reuters