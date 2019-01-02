TMJ slams Kedah for threatening to take Akhyar's case to CAS, Fifa

Johor FA patron Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim told Kedah to 'go ahead' with their case if they wanted. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has slammed the Kedah Football Association (KFA) for wanting to refer their signing of national striker Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or world football governing body Fifa.

“If Kedah wants to take Akhyar or JDT to the CAS or FIFA, go ahead,” he said in his latest posting on JDT’s Facebook page – Johor Southern Tigers.

He said JDT used the proper channel to sign the 19-year-old after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) allowed Akhyar to rescind his contract with KFA.

The FAM Appeals Committee had earlier maintained that Akhyar could buy out his contract with Kedah by paying RM250,000 while his new team would have to pay Kedah RM75,000.

KFA secretary Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris was reported to have said that they would take the case to either the CAS or Fifa as FAM’s decision was unfair.

JDT sports director Martin Prest recently confirmed that Akhyar had joined JDT on a four-year contract, with a RM12 million release clause. — Bernama