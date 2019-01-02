PBB deputy president: Work hard to retain power in next Sarawak state election

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters October 2, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BETONG, Jan 2 ― Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) and its three partners in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) must go all out to defend Sarawak from being captured by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 2021 state election.

The PBB president said Sarawak must remain in the hands of local parties and leaders.

“The Opposition has declared a war on us. They are out to topple the state government in the 2021 state election,” he said.

Uggah said PBB with the strong co-operation of other GPS member parties and supporters can stop PH from capturing the state government.

“Let’s continue giving our strongest support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who is our party president in his very committed efforts to bring development, progress and prosperity to the state,” Uggah said at a Christmas and New Year gathering in Spaoh, near here, last night.

He said PH government had not been able to honour many of its election promises.

“Yet its leaders will continue to promise you the moon and the stars if you will support them,” he said, cautioning voters that if the Opposition took over, the state might lose not only its rights but its wealth.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban state lawmaker, urged PBB members in Betong parliamentary constituency to strengthen the party, telling them to recruit more members, especially those who are eligible to register as voters.

He said he, Layar state assemblyman Gerald Rentap, Saribas state assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam and Betong Member of Parliament Datuk Robert Chuat would go to the ground and meet the people more often this year.

He said this is to ensure that all approved development projects and programmes are implemented without any delay or shortcomings.

“The year 2019 is going to be a busy year. The four of us will ensure the successful implementation all our rural transformation projects,” he said.

Uggah advised the people to report any shoddy work done by the contractors to the relevant authorities or even to him so that action can be taken against them.