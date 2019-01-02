Booted out of WhatsApp group, Najib’s ex-aide threatens to sue administrator

Hizatul said that the administrator of the Precinct 10 Residents Association Whatsapp group removed him from the group for allegedly sharing articles critical of the current government. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― A former aide to ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today announced that he would be mounting a lawsuit against a Putrajaya neighbourhood WhatsApp group for allegedly kicking him out.

In a Facebook post today, Hizatul Isham Abdul Jalil said that the administrator of the Precinct 10 Residents Association WhatsApp group removed him from the group for allegedly sharing articles critical of the current government.

Hizatul alleged that the move is “double standard” and “discriminatory”.

Precinct 10 is the most affluent neighbourhood in Putrajaya where the prime minister’s official residence, Seri Perdana, is also located.

“I know the law, and I know my rights. I will file a summon against those who are responsible. This is not a regular Whatsapp group, it is the Whatsapp group of a registered residents association. I am an owner of one of the properties there,” Hizatul wrote on his Facebook page.

“I am sure this is because supporters of the PH government had urged, or the administrator themselves cannot stand and was infuriated when reading the articles and substantiated facts which I wrote, which did not support them.

“Not all in the group agree with them, because many celebrate opposing opinions and the checks and balance on the government,” he said, lamenting that he is now unable to receive updates on his neighbourhood.

Hizatul claimed that in the run-up to the 14th general election, many in the group had also posted and shared information critical of Najib and the Barisan Nasional (BN) government, but were not penalised.

“Now when I post and criticise with facts, I was removed because the government supporters got inflamed and were not comfortable,” he further claimed.