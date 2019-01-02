Police urge man who scalded daughter with hot water to surrender

Che Zaimani said the father, a 41-year-old salesman, had fled the state with his wife and three-year-old son. — Screengrab from Google Street View

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 ― A father accused of splashing hot water on his eight-year old daughter — after she and her siblings ate his dinner — is on the run with his wife and their youngest child.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Che Zaimani Che Awang said the father, a 41-year-old salesman, had fled the state with his wife and three-year-old son.

“We have traced his location but we are now appealing to him to surrender to assist in investigations into the case,” he told reporters today.

In the December 27 incident, the man had allegedly splashed hot water on his daughter at their home in Kampung Melayu in Air Itam here, scalding her right arm and torso.

The man allegedly lost his temper when he found that his four young children had eaten his dinner when he arrived home late that night.

He woke his children from their sleep and scolded them for eating his dinner.

He also hit them and then in a fit, splashed hot water in their direction, scalding his daughter.

A neighbour who heard about the incident went and checked on the girl the following day.

He took her to a police station to lodge a report and she was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment where she was warded.

The girl is reported to be in a stable condition and is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Her parents had escaped with their three-year-old son when police went to their home.

Their two other sons are now under the care of a relative.