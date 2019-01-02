Rev Asia acquires 25pc stake in Chinese news portal

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Media Prima Digital Sdn Bhd’s (MPD) unit, Rev Asia Holdings Sdn Bhd, has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Monster Scape Sdn Bhd, the owner and publisher of Chinese language social news portal, TanTanNews.

As part of the deal, Rev Asia will be representing the online news portal as the exclusive advertising reselling partner, Media Prima Bhd said in a statement today.

MPD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Media Prima.

TanTanNews is a social news media and content portal that primarily focuses on the latest news and trending entertainment, travel, fashion and lifestyle stories.

Launched in 2013, it has grown into a prominent brand and source for visitors from Malaysia and across the region.

According to Google Analytics, TanTanNews recorded a total of 2.8 million page views and one million users in November 2018.

“This partnership will allow us to focus on our technology for building more innovative products to serve all users across Media Prima Digital and TanTanNews,” said TanTanNews founder Sean Teoh.

Meanwhile, Media Prima Digital chief executive officer Rafiq Razali said there was a huge demand for Chinese-language content from audiences and advertisers, adding that the acquisition would solidify Media Prime group’s position as the largest local digital media company in Malaysia.

“Moving forward, we will continue to look out for strategic acquisitions and partnerships that will drive growth for the group in the digital segment,” he said.

Rev Asia ― one of Southeast Asia's largest digital media companies with a combined following of 8.4 million average unique visitors - has an extensive portfolio of popular online portals, including SAYS, OhBulan!, Rojaklah, Viral Cham, 8coin, Sirap Limau, MyResipi, Kongsi Resipi, JUICE and its most recent addition, Mashable South-east Asia.

Listed on Bursa Malaysia Main Board, Media Prima is Malaysia's leading fully-integrated media company with a complete repertoire of media-related businesses in television, print, radio, out-of-home advertising, content and digital media. ― Bernama