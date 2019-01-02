Should Dr M stay as PM or go after two years?

There are some who would wish for Dr Mahathir to stay on longer than his self-given two-year timeframe as prime minister so that the country will remain stable mid-term. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 ― It is now known that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not given a time limit to hand over his prime ministership of the country to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such it is up to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council to decide when the sitting prime minister should step down.

But in the present political and economic climate, there are some who would wish for Dr Mahathir to stay on longer than his self-given two-year timeframe so that the country will remain stable mid-term.

This is because many within the PH Cabinet are fledgling members who have yet to grasp their respective portfolios and are still issuing political statements rather than government policies.

They have yet to act in sync on many issues despite being on the same team and guided by the same electoral manifesto.

Added to that is the view that one PH component, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, is being strengthened by Umno defectors.

There has been a build of pressure for Anwar to succeed Dr Mahathir before the two-year timeframe expires, even though the Port Dickson MP has said he is comfortable with the arrangement.

At the same time, there has also been efforts pressing Dr Mahathir to stay on until next general election, as seen by the calls from PPBM delegates at their recently-concluded second general assembly over the weekend.

As conspiracies over prime minister’s post has been spreading like wildfire on social media, PKR is struggling to contain speculation of a rift between Anwar and his party deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Talk has been rife that the duo are on poor terms after Anwar’s protege Rafizi Ramli lost the PKR deputy presidency to Azmin who is also economic affairs minister.

The perception has been bolstered by their thinly veiled remarks against each other played out through media reports.

This open disagreement between the PKR Number One and his Number Two foreshadow a split between the two who have been each other’s support since the start the reformasi days in 1998 till just a few months ago.

This unsettled problem in PKR is being weighed in calls for Dr Mahathir to either stay on to a full term as prime minister or relinquish it to Anwar.