Bursa in deep slump at mid-afternoon

Selling activities dominate as Bursa Malaysia is dragged deep into the red at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend at mid-afternoon, dragged mainly by selling activities in selected heavyweight counters and blue chips.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,668.00, down 22.58 points, from Monday's close of 1,690.58.

The market was closed yesterday for the New Year.

The key index opened 2.93 points higher at 1,693.51 but eased thereafter on lack of market direction.

Market breadth was negative with 507 losers to 209 gainers while 260 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.22 billion shares worth RM536.24 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost 11 sen to RM9.39, Public Bank and Tenaga erased 16 sen each to RM24.60 and RM13.44, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals was nine sen lower at 9.20.

Of actives, Sumatec Resources rose half-a-sen to 1.5 sen, Datasonic Group shed 1.5 sen to 39 sen, My EG slipped four sen to 93.5 sen and Prestariang was half-a-sen easier at 45 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 138.74 points to 11,388.77, the FBMT 100 Index erased 140.72 points to 11,302.89 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 178.97 points to 11,325.46.

The FBM Ace Index was 31.74 points lower at 4,285.75 and the FBM 70 decreased 110.05 points to 12,965.14.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index weakened 126.05 points to 17,170.42, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.12 points to 165.37 and the Plantation Index dropped 121.45 points to 6,871.51. — Bernama