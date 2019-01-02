PPBM division claims sorted argument with Syed Saddiq on patronage politics

Syed Saddiq had openly lambasted Bandar Tun Razak PPBM division chief Mohd Shahni Ismail at the party’s annual general meeting last weekend. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― The Bandar Tun Razak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division said today it has resolved its disagreement with the party’s youth chief, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Syed Saddiq, who leads PPBM Youth called Armada, had openly lambasted Bandar Tun Razak PPBM division chief Mohd Shahni Ismail at the party’s annual general meeting last weekend for demanding government resources for the party, similar to the patronage politics practiced by Umno.

“In a meeting yesterday, our division chief has stated that he will not boycott Armada National and clarified that his Facebook postings are his own views.

“The issue was brought up from Armada members who are concerned that the division might boycott the Armada National. However, he (Mohd Shahni) assured it will not be so,'' Bandar Tun Razak PPBM Youth information chief Ahmad Azariq Ahmad Bastari told Malay Mail.

He added they preferred to solve matters through proper discussions.

After the party’s AGM ― which also saw PPBM vice-president Tan Sri Rashid Abdul Rahman saying that it was “stupid” for the ruling party to avoid using government resources to win elections ― apparently leaked WhatsApp messages showed a discussion by a few PPBM division chiefs to oust Syed Saddiq.

They also called for Syed Saddiq to step down and even insisted on a boycott of any activities or communications from the party's youth wing.

Commenting on PPBM vice president Abdul Rashid’s remarks for junior party leaders to be allocated government contracts, Ahmad Azariq said Bandar Tun Razak PPBM’s youth wing has decided to take a neutral stance.

“For the division heads, many who have been with the party since the beginning felt they need help from the government as they had suffered under the previous administration.

“We also understand the views of Armada National. However we decided to take a neutral stance on the matter as to not further aggravate the situation,'' he said.

Bandar Tun Razak PPBM information chief Ahmad Bastari Muslim also confirmed that the matter has been resolved, but revealed that they are meeting with Syed Saddiq soon to better explain their stance.

“We will meet with the YB (Syed Saddiq) soon, perhaps next week. This is just to ensure that both sides understand each other better,'' he said.

Stating that the issue was an internal matter, they hoped to resolve it through internal party channels, said Ahmad Bastari.