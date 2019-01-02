Bursa Malaysia to hold investment fair in Penang

Chief Executive Officer Bursa Malaysia Datuk Tajuddin Atan. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd will be holding a one-day financial investment fair — the Marketplace Fair @ Penang — at Setia SPICE Convention Centre on January 5.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the family-oriented carnival aimed at reaching out to the public to promote financial literacy and inculcate a culture of investing in the capital market as part of prudent financial planning.

"More than a dozen capital market players, including government agencies, investment banks and brokers, will also be present at the fair to assist visitors with investment-related advice and services," it said.

It added that the free-entry event would be graced by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said the event in Penang kicked off its Retail Invest Year themed “Invest Bursa, Invest in You.”

The exchange aimed to increase retail participation in the capital market through widespread education and knowledge programmes, as well as initiatives to attract and ease initial entry into the capital market this year, he added. — Bernama