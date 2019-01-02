Pakatan underdog in Cameron Highlands race, says Kit Siang

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said Cameron Highlands had always been one of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ‘fixed deposit’ parliamentary seats in the past six decades. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) has little chance of winning the Cameron Highlands by-election as it did not get much support from Malay and Orang Asli voters there in the last general election, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP veteran leader said Cameron Highlands had always been one of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) “fixed deposit” parliamentary seats in the past six decades.

“We won the majority support of the Chinese and Indian voters in the 14th general election but secured only minority support from the Malay and Orang Asli voters.”

“The Pakatan Harapan’s challenge in the Cameron Highlands by-election is to maintain the support of the Chinese and Indians voters while increase the support of the Malay and Orang Asli voters,” he said during a New Year’s Eve event at Kampung Orang Asli Semoi Lama in Pos Lenyang in Cameron Highlands.

DAP’s M. Manogaran narrowly lost Cameron Highlands by 597 votes to MIC vice president Datuk C. Sivarraajh in the 14th general election, but Manogaran successfully contested the results in court. A by-election for the federal seat in Pahang will be held on January 26.

Lim also reiterated that he was not anti-Malay or anti-Islam, pointing out that he had an older sister who was given away to a Malay family in Batu Pahat, Johor, before he was born.

“I do not know whether she is still alive but it will be great if she is still alive and to be able to meet her,” he added.