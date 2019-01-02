Stream EPL games live with Maxis match passes for only RM3

Maxis & Hotlink are offering passes for RM3 per EPL match with HD streaming quality on your mobile phone!

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Great news for football fanatics, Maxis or Hotlink users now have the flexibility to buy passes for English Premier League (EPL) matches you want to watch this season! The Maxis Premier League Match Passes allows you to stream EPL games live on your mobile devices — with free data for streaming so you don't have to worry about running out of data.

The Premier League Match Passes cost RM3 per match, which is a whole lot cheaper than paying for a monthly Astro subscription. Since these passes are sold per individual match, you can choose to only purchase passes for your favourite team or the big-match ups between rivals. Users will also stream at HD quality, over the Maxis 4G LTE network.

The Premier League Match Passes can be purchased on the MyMaxis app for Maxis postpaid users, Hotlink Flex app for Hotlink postpaid users, or Hotlink RED app for Hotlink prepaid users to catch the hottest EPL matches, where they will receive a coupon code.

These codes can be redeemed in the Astro NJOI Now app or web portal to start watching the matches. Note that these codes cannot be redeemed on the Astro Go app.

Users can purchase as many passes as they like, and are recommended to purchase passes in advance to avoid missing out on any games. Also, these passes can be purchased as late as 15 minutes before the match ends.

This isn't the first time that Maxis and Astro have collaborated to offer users streaming passes for football matches. During the 2018 World Cup earlier this year, Maxis offered passes for only RM1 per match.

* This was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com. RinggitPlus compares credit cards, personal loans, and home loans to help Malaysians #DuitTheEasyWay.