S’pore-registered diesel vehicles to be subject to three-quarter tank rule from April 1

SINGAPORE — The three-quarter tank rule on Singapore-registered vehicles heading into Malaysia will be expanded to include diesel-powered vehicles from April 1.

Currently, the rule — which requires vehicles to have at least three-quarters of motor fuel in its tank — is only applied to Singapore-registered vehicles running on petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG).

Motorists who fail to comply may be fined up to S$500 (RM1,515), or be prosecuted in court. They may also be required to make a U-turn at the land checkpoints if they are caught committing the offence, Singapore Customs said in a press release today.

“(The rule) is in line with the introduction of a usage-based diesel duty announced in Budget 2017 to reduce diesel consumption and resultant air pollution,” said Singapore Customs.

It added that drivers should ensure that their tank is at least three-quarters full when exiting the land checkpoints “to avoid any inconvenience to their overseas trip”.

Logistics and transport associations have also been informed of the impending rule change, Singapore Customs added, and posters have been placed at the various land checkpoints to remind drivers of Singapore-registered diesel-powered vehicles that the three-quarter tank rule will apply to them come April 1.

The three-quarter tank rule was established in 1991 to prevent drivers from evading fuel duties here as petrol prices in Malaysia and Singapore widened, and was previously amended in 2012 to include vehicles running on CNG.

In July last year, larger vehicles such as coaches and trucks became subject to the three-quarter tank rule. Provisions were also made to allow vehicles which might not be able to perform a U-turn to leave with a fine instead. — Today