The must-have beauty treats for your January detox

Milk Makeup Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask — Picture courtesy of Milk Makeup

NEW YORK, Jan 2 — Need a January beauty detox and reset? Get your complexion back to its best for 2019 with these new skin-saving launches.

Milk Makeup

Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup has just unveiled a ‘Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask’ for your post-festive season skincare needs. The solid clay mask rolls onto the skin for a simple and clean application process and aims to purify the pores, absorb excess oil and rehydrate the skin.

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant 'A-Passioni Retinol Cream' — Picture courtesy of Instagram 2018

Cult skincare brand Drunk Elephant is ringing in the new year with its debut retinol product. ‘A-Passioni Retinol Cream’ contains 1% pure vegan retinol to reduce the appearance of dryness, wrinkles and UV damage. It is now available at Sephora, and will be launching on drunkelephant.com in January.

High Beauty

High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturiser — Picture courtesy of High Five

CBD oil looks set to be one of the biggest skincare trends of 2019: get on board with High Beauty’s new ‘Cannabis Facial Moisturiser,’ which contains cannabis sativa seed oil to reduce inflammation and protect the complexion from environmental stressors.

BeautyBio

BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller — Picture courtesy of BeautyBio

Facial rolling emerged as a major trend this year, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the near future. BeautyBio’s new ‘Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller’ claims to de-puff the complexion, making it ideal if you’ve overindulged and underslept over the past few weeks.

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask — Picture courtesy of Glow Recipe

Korean-inspired beauty brand Glow Recipe is focusing on intense moisturization with its new ‘Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask,’ which is packed with avocado oil and avocado butter to soften dry skin overnight. — AFP-Relaxnews