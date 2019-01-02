Public holidays and long weekends in Malaysia 2019

Planning to take a long holiday this year? Make the most of your annual leave for the year by scheduling them around these public holidays and long weekends in 2019!

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — If there’s anything Malaysians love more than a public holiday, it’s a public holiday that falls near the weekend. 2019 is already here and it’s never too early to start planning your leave for those long holidays and quick weekend getaways.

Find out which days you should be applying for leave to make the most of the public holidays and long weekends in Malaysia.

If you’re looking to go off on a long holiday, you might want to do it in May because you can get an entire NINE days off in a row by applying for only three days of leave. For shorter getaways, keep your eyes set on August, September, and October because you’ll get as many as five three-day weekends during these months without having to apply for any leave at all.

Most importantly, those who want to balik kampung for Chinese New Year or Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be getting at least five days off for each festive season with just one day of leave application.

Now that you've taken a look at the generous public holidays in Malaysia this year, do plan ahead, use your annual leave wisely, and tick off some places on your travel bucket list!

* This was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com. RinggitPlus compares credit cards, personal loans, and home loans to help Malaysians #DuitTheEasyWay.