Cathay Pacific sells first- and business-class tickets at economy prices in ticketing blunder

A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — It was certainly a happy new year for some lucky travellers who managed to snag first-class tickets at a fraction of its original price due to an error on Cathay Pacific’s website.

Asia’s biggest international carrier offered return business and first-class seats from Vietnam to North America at HK$5,300 (RM2,800) and KH$6,600 respectively.

Word quickly spread across the internet with social media and travel blogs all abuzz with the deal of the year. Bargain hunters pounced on the news and managed to get their hands on the cheap tickets before the airfares were withdrawn from its website.

Attention has now turned to whether or not the airlines will honour the bookings.

Last year, Hong Kong Airlines suffered a similar error but won praise when it honoured all bookings made.

It is unclear how many business- and first-class tickets were sold.