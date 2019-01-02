Customs Department seizes RM3m worth of firecrackers

RM3 million worth of firecrackers were seized on December 27 by the Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 2 ― The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized RM3 million worth of firecrackers on December 27 and arrested a 37-year-old man.

Assistant Director-General (enforcement) Datuk Azimah Abd Hamid said the seizure was made at a semi-detached house in a gated community, Bandar Lahat Mines, in Lahat at about 9pm.

“Before we moved in, we observed the house, which belong to the suspect, for a week,” she said.

Speaking at a news conference here today, Azimah said when enforcement went in, the firecrackers were stacked in the living room area.

“Final count was 640 boxes or 20 tonnes of firecrackers which we estimate could fill one container,” she said.

The department, added Azimah, believed the firecrackers were meant for the Chinese New Year celebration in February.

“The products are believed to be imported from China and meant for distribution throughout the country,” she added.

The suspect, who had been remanded for eight days, is investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The department welcomes information from the public on similar activities in their area. Call 1-300-888-500(toll free) or 05-5272010.