No new ventures, AirAsia to focus on Indonesia, Philippines, says Fernandes

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes says AirAsia Group Bhd will not be opening any more new airlines in the next three years. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― AirAsia Group Bhd will focus on its businesses in Indonesia and the Philippines this year to make them very profitable, says group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes.

In his latest post on Twitter, he also confirmed that the group would not be opening any more new airlines in the next three years.

“After Vietnam we will focus on what we have (now).

“We have a great seams franchise ― Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam (with these countries having) a huge population and growing economies,” he said.

Fernandes also said AirAsia's India and Japan (operations) would provide a great support for the group 'to cover the world', going forward.

He expressed confidence that the airline's operations in India and Japan would be profitable in 2021. ― Bernama