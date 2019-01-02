Petrol dealers meet Dr M today over fuel price float

Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Aziz (centre) and four other representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia pose for a photo at Perdana Putra today, January 2, 2019. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 ― Five representatives of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) today met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on their concern over the proposed weekly float of fuel prices.

PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz and four other representatives met with Dr Mahathir for about 45 minutes at Perdana Putra here before the Prime Minister chaired the weekly meeting of the Cabinet.

Khairul Annuar told reporters later that the meeting discussed the concern and proposals of the association on the issue.

“We discussed all our proposals and highlighted our concern. He (Dr Mahathir) seemed to be very understanding,” he said.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said yesterday that the government would make a decision on the proposed weekly float of fuel prices at the meeting of the Cabinet today after taking into account the views of fuel station operators.

“We are looking forward to that ― until the decision is made by the Cabinet. Let the Cabinet decide first,” Khairul Annuar said.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had announced on December 23 that petrol and diesel prices would be subject to a weekly float beginning January 1, 2019.

Following an objection and complaints from PDAM, he said on Dec 31 that the prices of RON97, RON95 and diesel would be retained at RM2.50, RM2.20 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively, in the first week of the new year until the matter was sorted out.

PDAM had also asked the government to raise the fuel sale commission for fuel station operators to reduce any loss they might face due to the fuel price float. ― Bernama