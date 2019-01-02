MyPay aims to be one-stop e-government service platform

A new e-government service, MyPay, aims to be a one-stop platform for Malaysians to check information and make payments online.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — In 2019, Malaysians have another online platform to access government services and make payments online thanks to a new service called MyPay.

Developed by Dapat Vista Sdn Bhd, MyPay aims to offer a one-stop platform for all queries and payments related to government agencies. Five key areas of services that MyPay covers include information check-up (such as licence expiry and election location), student loan checking and payment, local council and police summons, assessment and quit rent, and insolvency.

Using your IC number as an ID, MyPay pulls data from the various government agencies it is working with and displays it to you on your MyPay dashboard. From there, users can also make payment to these agencies.

Currently, MyPay is already working with the many agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN), Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ), Election Commission of Malaysia (SPR).

Other agencies like Kumpulan Wang Simpanan (KWSP) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) will be joining the platform soon, which means users will only need MyPay as a one-stop solution as a convenient and easy way to settle government payments.

Best of all, MyPay is a free platform, with zero charges for checking information using its service. However, there are transaction fees ranging between RM0.50 to RM1 when you use MyPay to make payment for the supported agencies.

MyPay will be officially released in late January 2019, but it is already offering an "early release" version for anyone who wishes to try out the platform. Those who wish to do so can use the early access code MYPAYREVIEW upon signing up. Note that the service only works on mobile web browsers for now – a desktop version will be available soon.

