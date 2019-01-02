What does Dr M think of Anwar as the next PM?

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad refrained from giving his evaluation of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the latest joint interview with Chinese language news outlets Sin Chew Daily and Pocketimes published today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― While Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should succeed him as the next prime minister, he has so far refrained from passing judgment on his former deputy’s suitability to lead the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government next.

The incumbent prime minister known for plain-speaking continued to refrain from giving his evaluation of the PKR president in the latest joint interview with Chinese language news outlets Sin Chew Daily and Pocketimes published today.

“No, I don't make an assessment of that. All I said is that at the time when we were forming Pakatan Harapan, we agreed that he should be my successor.

“I never said he is good or bad, the position they want me to promise is that I don't stay on as prime minister for a long time,” he said in English when asked if Anwar is so far the “best candidate” to be the next prime minister.

In the same interview featured in a YouTube video clip by Pocketimes, Dr Mahathir was asked if Anwar has the luck or destiny to be prime minister, but managed to sidestep the loaded question.

“No, he is still in the position to be the prime minister when I step down, so you can't say now that he will never be.

“If you ask me, some of the others wanted to be prime minister, like Musa Hitam; no more. Even Tengku Razaleigh also I don't think anymore.

“But Anwar is in the party, he is in PH, he is the leader of PKR and I have made a promise that I will give it up. I want just to help the party win the election, although I was not very sure about that,” Dr Mahathir added.

Anwar was deputy prime minister to Dr Mahathir from December 1993 to September 1998 when he was sacked from the government over corruption and sodomy allegations.

He then co-founded Keadilan as an Opposition party, and is now the president of PKR, one of the four PH components that defeated the Barisan Nasional coalition in the general election last year.

Tun Musa Hitam was the first deputy prime minister to Dr Mahathir from July 1981 to March 1986 when both men were in Umno.

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is Umno's Gua Musang MP and had last year lost party polls to be Umno president.

Dr Mahathir also debunked allegations that Anwar is looking to speed up his rise to prime ministership instead of waiting out the two-year timeframe for the leadership handover.

“He didn't say I want to be earlier or anything like that,” Dr Mahathir replied when asked.

He reaffirmed his own previous timeframe for the prime ministership before passing on the baton.

“I thought I'd give myself two years plus, a little more perhaps, but I think, I promised, I'll keep my promise,” he said in the interview.

Sin Chew Daily reported Dr Mahathir as saying that he estimated the current PH government to have achieved 30 per cent to 40 per cent of its efforts in addressing the problems left by the previous administration, adding that the most difficult parts had been tackled.

The 93-year-old also showed his humour when noting that he would be considered aged after another two years.

“People said that I have some experience, so they want me to use my experience to correct all the mistakes by the previous government. After that I can go.

“Two years more, I'll be 95 you know, very old,” he told Sin Chew Daily he would still honour his promise if asked to step down at the end of two years.

Sin Chew Daily also reported Dr Mahathir as saying there was no need to discuss if he would complete the full five-year term as prime minister, reiterating that the PH coalition had decided on the handover of his position.

Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the second time after the May 9, 2018 elections, making him the oldest sitting head of government.

Dr Mahathir's first stint as prime minister lasted 22 years.