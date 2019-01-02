Former councillor drops suit against assemblymen

Northern Indian Congress president G. Rajasegar withdrew the suit against Jawi assemblyman H'ng Mooi Lye (pic) and Sungai Bakap assemblyman Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 ― A former Seberang Jaya municipal councillor dropped a defamation suit he filed against two assemblymen and apologised to them in court today.

Northern Indian Congress (NIC) president G. Rajasegar, who filed the suit last year with NIC as the second plaintiff, withdrew the suit against Jawi assemblyman H'ng Mooi Lye and Sungai Bakap assemblyman Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah.

Both NIC and Rajasegar also agreed to pay costs of RM5,000 to each defendant.

When the case came up before High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail said the suit by both plaintiffs were cancelled.

“The suit is dropped without liberty to file a similar suit and the plaintiffs will apologise to the defendants in open court,” she said.

Rajasegar sued H’ng and Dr Amar Pritpal for allegedly defaming him in a message in a WhatsApp group named “AM & HOD MPSP” in May 2017 with the intention of tarnishing his reputation and dignity as well as that of NIC.

At the time of the suit, both H’ng and Dr Amar were also Seberang Perai councillors at the time.

In his statement of claim, Rajasegar said H'ng has accused him (Rajasegar) of abusing his power as a former MPSP councillor and that NIC was a money-making non-governmental organisation.