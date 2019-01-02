The skincare tools that took off in 2018

Clarisonic unveils the Mia Smart — Picture courtesy of Clarisonic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 2 — Whether you prefer rollers, microneedlers or smart devices, there is a skincare tool for every beauty fan on the market right now. We take a look at some of the devices that gained traction this year.

Facial rollers

Facial rolling exploded in popularity in 2018, with myriad versions of the hand-held tools launching in rose quartz, jade or metal. New versions keep on coming — BeautyBio has just unveiled a new ‘Contouring + De-Puffing Rose Quartz Roller’ that claims to de-puff the complexion, while Sephora recently added a ‘Rose Quartz’ facial roller to its Sephora Collection portfolio.

Sonic devices

Smart beauty devices just keep getting smarter. This summer, Clarisonic launched two new smart beauty devices, including the ‘Mia Smart’, which claims to remove long-wear makeup 89 percent better than beauty wipes. It works with the brand’s ‘Sonic Awakening Eye Massager Brush Head’ to boost micro-circulation and improve skin texture and luminosity in the under-eye area and features three customizable programs for cleansing, firming and eye massage, functioning with Bluetooth connectivity via smartphone app for a highly personalised experience. Earlier in the year, the beauty startup Foreo launched a ‘UFO Smart Mask’ that uses patented T-Sonic technology to enhance the traditional facial mask experience.

Microneedling

Microneedling — the act of pricking the complexion with miniature needles to encourage the production of collagen to plump up the skin — has taken off recently as an at-home procedure. A slew of devices such as BeautyBio’s ‘GloPro’ which is designed to be used for just 60 seconds daily, and Swiss Clinic’s ‘Skin Roller’, which features 540 micro-needles, have made it easier than ever to benefit from the DIY version of the beauty treatment. — AFP-Relaxnews