EXO’s Kai and Black Pink’s Jennie are dating

Combination photo of Black Pink's Jennie and EXO's Kai. — Picture courtesy of Instagram

SEOUL, Jan 2 — It’s official EXO’s Kai and Black Pink’s lead singer Jennie are dating!

Yesterday, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the pair and dating. The agency also issued a brief statement saying, “Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other.”

The singers, from two of K-pop’s most popular groups, were seen walking and holding hands in a park in Mapo-Gu, Seoul, according to Korea news outlet Dispatch.

However, Black Pink’s agency YG Entertainment didn’t confirm the details stating, “We did not know of the dating rumors involving Jennie. We are currently looking into the matter.” The agency later stated “SM will be releasing a statement.”

There were mixed reactions from fans on Kai’s Instagram page after he posted a photo of himself on November 25 standing in the dark at what is presumed to be Haneul Park, which Dispatch says was a photo taken by Jennie.

Well, it looks like the couple is certainly off to a good start for the new year.