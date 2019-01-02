Ringgit opens slightly lower to US dollar

Currency traders remain cautious as the ringgit opens slightly weaker to the US dollar. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar on the first trading day of the new year, as the greenback stayed firm after ending the year at its strongest annual performance in three years.

At 9.02am, the ringgit traded at 4.1330/1360 versus the US dollar from 4.1300/1350 at Monday's closing.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd chief economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said traders remained cautious on the ringgit, amid a fairly weak external environment.

This included China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index which fell below 50 points in December 2018, the ongoing US government shutdown as well as uncertainties with regards to US-China official discussions on the trade dispute sometime this month, he said.

“Perhaps, foreign investors might have to see values emerging in the ringgit after witnessing an outflow in 2018. Nonetheless, there is no compelling reason for the ringgit to stay strong in view of the uncertainty in the external environment,” he told Bernama.

Technically, he said the ringgit is in an oversold position and naturally should see some rebound in the near term.

“The ringgit is expected to move towards the support level which is currently at RM4.1197,” he added.

At the opening bell, the ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except the Singapore dollar.

It fell against the Japanese yen to 3.7696/7734 from 3.7488/7543 on Monday and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7348/7386 from 4.7227/7300.

The ringgit slipped versus the pound to 5.2683/2742 from 5.2600/2684 but was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0301/0334 from 3.0310/0358. — Bernama