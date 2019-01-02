Trans woman killed on New Year’s Day

Trans activist Nisha Ayub said the 39-year-old trans woman’s murderer has been arrested. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― A 39-year-old trans woman was allegedly murdered and found dead in Klang yesterday.

Trans activist Nisha Ayub said the victim’s murderer has been arrested.

“We need laws that protects people that emphasizes on Hate Crimes against gender identity or sexuality (sic). The Transgender community are the easiest target because of our visibility,” Nisha posted on Facebook.

Last Christmas, four youths aged 21 and below were charged with the murder of a 32-year-old trans woman in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang.