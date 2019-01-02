Caught between government and customers, restaurant owners want some breathing room

A no-smoking sign is seen at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 ― Despite complying with a smoking ban which came into effect yesterday, eatery operators still feel like they are caught between government regulations and their customers’ wishes.

Malay Mail spoke to three eatery operators here who all said they will comply with the new law, but they also urged the authorities to give them time to adjust accordingly.

Mohd Arshad Shaik Mohd Sultan, 21, manager of Asshifa Maju restaurant, said they needed time to inform their regular customers about the smoking ban.

“Of course we will comply. After all, it is for the sake of public health, but we need time to adjust as well. By that I mean we need breathing room to tell and inform our regular customers of the new law,” he said.

“We do not want to go against the ban but at the same time, we do not want to quarrel with our customers either. It will be a learning process in the next year or so to see how we should help our customers understand this new rule,” he said.

However, Mohd Arshad admits that he is still unclear on the specifics on the new rule that only allows diners to smoke 3m away from the restaurants

“How do you calculate the length, is it from inside the restaurant or does the range start from our tables outside the restaurants?

“We are still unclear on this fact. So too our customers, as some of them have pointed out it is permissible for them to smoke outdoors,” he said.

For cashier and restaurant operator Mohd Yassin Sharif, 23, who asked that the name of his restaurant be withheld, said he agreed with the ban but felt that customers needed time to adjust too.

“I pity the customers as some still light up out of a force of habit after having their meal. So far today, when we informed them that the smoking ban is in effect, they quickly put their cigarettes out without any drama.

“But I do get why the need for the ban as the cigarettes smoke could irritate customers with children or the elderly. What we can do now is ensure we have put up adequate signages and do our best to tell the customers politely.

“As operators, we do not want to get fined, but at the same time we want our customers not to be fined either,” he added.

Under the ban, anyone found guilty of smoking in prohibited areas can be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed up to two years under Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Premise or vehicle owners and operators who fail to display the smoking ban signage can be fined up to RM3,000 or jailed up to six months under Regulation 12 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

For the offence of failing to ensure that nobody smokes and for providing smoking facilities, they can be fined up to RM5,000 or imprisoned up to one year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad had announced that restaurant operators will be given a six-month grace period to adjust accordingly.

Commenting on the grace period, Mohd Yassin said he is not sure how habitual smokers would adjust after the period.

“It is still manageable for the first day as it is also a public holiday. But I'm not sure how things would be once normal working hours resume tomorrow. All we can do now is do our part and hope our customers would understand and adjust accordingly,” he said.

Another restaurant operator in Petaling Jaya, who did not wish to be named, questioned the government's ability to enforce the smoking ban effectively.

“I'm quite perplexed to see how will the government plan enforce this rule effectively. Most restaurant owners would tell off their customers for fear of being fined, but there are those who are less likely to confront smokers on their premises as they are paying customers.

“Do we have enough public health officers to ensure that the ban reaches its intended effect?” asked the restaurant operator.